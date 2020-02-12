|
|
Gabriel A. Jacobucci, age 59, of Scituate, passed away February 9, 2020. He was the loving husband of 30 years to Marylou Jacobucci. Cherished son of Gabriel and the late Mary Jacobucci. Beloved father to Christopher Jacobucci, his wife Caitlyn of Scituate and Andrew Jacobucci of Scituate. Gabriel was predeceased by his birth mother Rita Iacobucci. Cherished brother of Susan, her partner Nathan of Somerville, MA, Steven Jacobucci, his wife Christina of Plymouth, MA and Maryellen Morrison, her husband Daniel of Foxborough, MA. Gabe recently retired after 35 years working for the federal government. He was a New England Patriots fan, loved to fish and loved to spend time with his family taking them on many wonderful vacations. He was especially proud of his sons, Christopher and Andrew and the wonderful young men they have become. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors in MICU at Tufts Medical Center in Boston for the care and compassion they gave him and the family. A visitation will be held on Friday February 14, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2020