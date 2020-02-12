Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
(781) 545-0196
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
382 First Parish Road
Scituate, MA 020663313
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gabriel Jacobucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gabriel A. Jacobucci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gabriel A. Jacobucci Obituary
Gabriel A. Jacobucci, age 59, of Scituate, passed away February 9, 2020. He was the loving husband of 30 years to Marylou Jacobucci. Cherished son of Gabriel and the late Mary Jacobucci. Beloved father to Christopher Jacobucci, his wife Caitlyn of Scituate and Andrew Jacobucci of Scituate. Gabriel was predeceased by his birth mother Rita Iacobucci. Cherished brother of Susan, her partner Nathan of Somerville, MA, Steven Jacobucci, his wife Christina of Plymouth, MA and Maryellen Morrison, her husband Daniel of Foxborough, MA. Gabe recently retired after 35 years working for the federal government. He was a New England Patriots fan, loved to fish and loved to spend time with his family taking them on many wonderful vacations. He was especially proud of his sons, Christopher and Andrew and the wonderful young men they have become. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors in MICU at Tufts Medical Center in Boston for the care and compassion they gave him and the family. A visitation will be held on Friday February 14, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home, 382 First Parish Road, Scituate. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gabriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Richardson-Gaffey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -