Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
841 East Broadway
South Boston, MA
Gaelyn M. Flannery Obituary
Gaelyn Marie Flannery of South Boston, formerly of Braintree, passed suddenly February 3, 2020, at her home. Loving daughter of Sandra L. (Berry) Flannery, Thomas B. Flannery and his fiance Carolyn Clougherty. Devoted sister of Kathryn "Casey" Silvia and her husband Jeremy, Emily Parker and her husband Ryan, all of Carver. Loving aunt of Bennett Parker, Madelyn and Delaney Silvia. Special loving relationships with Cullen and Mary Kate Clougherty of Braintree and Lianne DeLucca-Rushton of Abington. Also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, godchildren and friends. Visitation at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., South Boston, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Brigid Church, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gaelyn may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 8, 2020
