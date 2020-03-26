|
Gail E. Coyle, 81, of Weymouth, passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of the late Robert E. Coyle (WPD); and mother of Mary Oricchio (Paul) of Weymouth, Charles Coyle (Theresa) of E. Weymouth, Christine Campanile (Ray) of Rockland and Robert E. Coyle Jr. (Annmarie) of E. Weymouth. Gail was a beloved Nana to Jessica, Jillian and Charlie Coyle, Kelley, Joseph and Kendra Campanile, and Samantha, Robert, Richard and Kevin Coyle; great-grandmother of Colton and Skylar; and grand-dog Nana to Annie. As Nana Mac would say, Gail was one of her 7 beautiful receipts. She was the sister of the late Frances Giovanucci and Marjorie Murphy and is survived by her siblings, MaryLou King, Charles MacMurray, Patricia Bersani, and Kathleen Amonte. She was Auntie GayGay to many beloved nieces and nephews. Gail was born in Hingham, to the late Charles W. MacMurray and Mary M. (McGarry) MacMurray. She attended Weymouth High School and the Mansfield Beauty Academy. She was the owner and operator of Charlie's Angels Hair Salon in E. Weymouth, for many years. Gail was a very talented artist and was a member of the Weymouth and Braintree Art Associations. She was an avid hockey mom and grandmother and was over the moon when Charlie came home to play for the Boston Bruins. Services at this time will be private. A celebration of Gail's life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Weymouth Food Pantry or the in memory of Gail. Services for Gail are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 26, 2020