Gail Mayberger
Gail Mayberger (Bifolchi), age 72, of Quincy, passed away after a long illness, on November 16, 2020. Gail was raised and educated in Quincy. She married her husband of 53 years, Donald, in 1967. Gail and Don started a family in New Hampshire prior to raising their family in Quincy and Weymouth. Gail worked for St. Elizabeths Hospital as an Office Manager for many years. She was active with the campfire girls and the Queen of a Red Hat Society Group. Gail is the beloved wife of Donald Mayberger of Quincy, and the loving mother of Christopher Mayberger and his wife Michelle of Abington, and the late Kimberly Mayberger. Gail is also survived by her granddaughter, Sarah. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visitation for Gail, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 10-11 a.m., in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth, MA. Burial will immediately follow in Massachusetts National Cemetery located in Bourne. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com to leave a message for the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
Funeral services provided by
C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
