Gail P. (Bousquet) Riordan of Quincy passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the age of 76. Gail was the beloved wife of Thomas W. Riordan of Quincy; sister of Warren Bousquet and his wife Felicia of Columbus, Ohio, Lynn Swanson and her husband Stanley of Conn., and the late Craig Bousquet and his surviving wife Rosa of Conn. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews and devoted friends. Born in Fairfield, Conn., Gail was the daughter of the late Lionel Bousquet and Linnea (Carlson). She worked for many years as a legal secretary and was later employed by the Union Pacific Railroad. Gail was a longtime member of St. Ann's Church in Quincy. In her free time, Gail and her husband Tom enjoyed spending time at their second home in North Conway, N.H. Gail was an avid gardener and she and Tom enjoyed skiing as members of the Brettl Hupfers Ski and Sports Club. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday from 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Gail may be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 28, 2019