Gail (Finch) Smith of Raynham, formerly of Hanover and Norwalk, CA, died April 5, 2020 at the age of 78. Gail will be remembered for her wonderful and self deprecating sense of humor. She was a kind soul who always put others before herself. Gail loved the movies and looked forward to her annual summer trip to Falmouth, where she enjoyed the beach and the beauty of nature. She was a longtime employee of Talbots at their warehouse in Lakeville. Gails family would like to thank the police and fire departments for all they did for Gail over the past months. Gail was the loving and devoted mother of Sheila Smith of Raynham. Daughter of the late Robert and Arlene Finch. Loving sister of Kandi Finch of Norwood, John Barnett and his wife Marion of Lakewood, CA, Bonnie Severson and her husband John of Rodondo Beach, CA, and the late Robert Barnett. Aunt of Johnny Barnett, Robin Barnett, Robin Severson, Jason Severson, and Toni Marie Haley. A funeral service will be held at a later date at McDonald Keohane Funeral Home in Weymouth. Donations in memory of Gail may be made to South Shore Habitat for Humanity, 20 Mathewson Dr., Weymouth, MA 02189. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Gail's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 11, 2020