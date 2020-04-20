|
Gary A. Machaby, of Holbrook, son of the late Arthur and Hazel Machaby, born November 13, 1930 in Malone, N.Y. died April 15, 2020, at the age of 89. Gary was the husband of 65 years to the late Mary T. Machaby. He is survived by his loving children; Robert of Canton, Ga., James of Plymouth, Mass., Karen Argrew of Acton, Maine, Gary J. of Brockton, Mass., Bernadette Caswell of Sarasota, Fla., Stephen of Rockland, Mass., Jeanette Fraser of Sandwich Mass., Claire Flynn of Brockton, Mass. and the late Francis Emmett Machaby, 22 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great great- grandchild along with many nieces and nephews. Gary was a former Water Commissioner and Selectman for the Town of Holbrook and a past member of The Holbrook Rotary. He was a US Navy Veteran proudly serving his country before and during the Korean War. He was a member of the Secular Franciscan Order since 1957, and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Parish since 1960, where he served as a Pastoral Assistant, Lector, Eucharistic Minister and taught scripture/bible studies. He was a former member of the Pastoral Care Department at both Mass General Hospital in Boston and the Brockton Hospital. He also served in Prison Ministry at Plymouth County Correctional Facility. Gary produced and hosted an ecumenical TV program, "The Living Word" for 13 years. He operated a Plumbing and Heating business before employing at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Boston, retiring in 1994. Gary's family will honor and remember his life privately at a graveside committal service in Union Cemetery, Holbrook, MA.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 20, 2020