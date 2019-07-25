The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
40 Sea Street
North Weymouth, MA 02191
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
East Weymouth, MA
Gary E. Pickering

Gary E. Pickering Obituary
Gary E. Pickering of Weymouth, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019. He was 65. Born in Boston, he was a son of the late Robert A. Pickering and Grace T. (Roberts). Gary spent his early childhood in Quincy, and the family later moved to Weymouth. He was a 1971 graduate of Weymouth High School, and went on to earn an associate's degree from Newbury College. Gary served a term in the United States Army, and was a truck driver for many years. He was a member of the Teamsters, and belonged to the Elks Lodge in Weymouth, as well as the Sandwich Hollow Golf Club. Gary was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast, and rode every chance he could, and enjoyed traveling. The greatest joys in Gary's life came from time spent with his family. Gary was the beloved husband of Susan M. (Becker) Pickering of Weymouth; and the devoted father of Jennifer Dunbar Pickering of Medford, Trina Pickering of Weymouth, and the late Marcy Logan and her late husband Nicholas. He was the proud grandfather of Myla Estremera, Logan McCarthy, and Ryan McCarthy Jr. He was the brother of Gayle Martz and her husband Tom of Berwick, Pa., Judy Kerr of Abington and her late husband Michael, Donald Pickering and his wife Debbie of Pembroke, David Pickering and his wife Paula of Webster, Jackie Pickering of Hanson, the late Robbie Pickering, and the late Mark Pickering and his surviving wife Mary of Abington; and is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was the "BFF" of Jim Curtin of Sagamore Beach. Gary also leaves his faithful canine companion, Frankie. Funeral Saturday, July 27, at 9:30 a.m. from the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at Immaculate Conception Church, East Weymouth, at 10:30. Interment will be private. Visiting hours Friday 4-8 p.m. in the funeral home, relatives and friends kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Gary's memory to the Esophageal Cancer Action Network, P.O. Box 243, Stevenson, MD 21153, or visit ecan.org. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 25, 2019
