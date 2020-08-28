Gary Loiurio, 66, passed away surrounded by his loving family at his home in Hanover, MA on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Gary was born in Weymouth and raised in Germantown by his mother, the late Helen Loiurio and stepfather Anthony Dodge. He was the loving husband for forty-four years to Susan D. (McDougall) Loiurio and father to Angela Loiurio of Hanover, Christine Monaghan and her husband Jim of Duxbury, and Michael Loiurio and his wife Jesse of Abington. Brother to the late Steven and Scott Loiurio and survivor Donna Ready of Whitman. He leaves behind his loving grandchildren Dylan, Henry, Gianna, Madison, and Jackson, with whom he enjoyed playing hide and seek, red light green light and many other fun games. Gary will also be forever remembered by his brother and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. After graduating from the Weymouth Vocational Technical High School for auto body collision repair, Gary went on to own and operate Body Magic Inc. in Whitman for the past forty-one years where he grew his business and developed many friendships along the way. Gary was an avid Patriots fan and enjoyed going to Red Sox games with his family and close friends. He loved to play musical instruments and sing songs around the campfire with his children. He played in several bands and was best known as the lead drummer in the Dirty Dogs. Traveling with his wife was Gary's favorite past time. He enjoyed cruising the Caribbean, trips to Las Vegas, Italy, and numerous trips to Florida. Gary was known as the life of the party who always made everyone laugh. He will be sorely missed. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday Aug. 29th in Saint Mary of The Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St. (Rt.139), Hanover at 10 am. Saint Mary's COVID protocols may be found here. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Garys memory to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. A remembrance of life celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements by MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman. To send a condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com