Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Gary R. Hendershot


1954 - 2019
Gary R. Hendershot Obituary
Gary R. Hendershot, 65, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was surrounded by his family and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Fred R. Hendershot, and son, Scott Hendershot. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Barbara and George Gong of Scituate; brother, Christopher Gong of Hingham; longtime girlfriend, Catherine Joyce of White Horse Beach; son, Keith Hendershot and his wife Heather, and granddaughters, Holly, Violet, Daisy, and Rosemary of Washington, Mass.; and daughter, Ariel Martin and her husband Chris, and granddaughter, Isla of Wakefield. He was born June 21, 1954, grew up in Weymouth and made his home in Hanover. He was a Boston College High School graduate and earned a master's degree in Finance and a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Bentley University. He loved being outdoors, walking his beloved dog Molly, swimming in his pool, and going to the beach. He loved hosting family gatherings and spending time with his family and friends. Visiting hours will be held at the Peck Funeral Home, at 870 Broad Street, in East Weymouth, on Monday, November 18, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a funeral service on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Hanover Center Cemetery in Hanover. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 16, 2019
