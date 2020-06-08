Gaspare "Doc" Scurti, of Milton, was born on July 7, 1930 in Boston, Mass. and died peacefully on June 5, 2020. The beloved husband of the late Ruth (Rogerson) Scurti. Born and raised in Boston, Gaspare was a resident of Milton, for over 46 years. The eldest son born to the late Joseph Scurti and Maria (Parrinelo) of Boston. He is survived by his two brothers Frank Scurti of Naples, Fla. and John Scurti of Plymouth, Mass., as well as his devoted children Frank and Rosanne Scurti, both of Milton, Denise Dresser and her husband Shawn of Deltona, Fla., Victoria Coughlin and her husband James and Derek Scurti and his wife Jennifer, all of Weymouth. Gaspare is also survived by his dear grandsons Brendan and David Coughlin of Weymouth and Matthew Dresser of Deltona, Fla. Gaspare had retired from his career as a Sheet Metal Worker and a member of Local # 17. He served as a U.S. Army Sergeant during the Korean War. A family funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 10, followed by a burial service at Milton Cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200



