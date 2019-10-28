|
|
Gayle L. Pike (Lovell), age 71, of Hingham, passed away October 24, 2019. Gayle was born, raised, and educated in Weymouth where she met her beloved husband, Walter Pike. After they were married in 1968 they settled in Hingham where they raised their family together. Gayle enjoyed her years as a lunch lady at Hingham High School, then focused on helping to raise her grandchildren. She enjoyed Foxwoods trips but most especially loved spending time with her family. Gayle was often described as the glue that held her family together. Gayle was predeceased by her beloved husband Walter Pike. She is survived by her children Stephen Pike and his wife Heather of Bridgewater and Tina Webb and her husband Jeff of Hingham, her grandchildren Amelia, Jimmy, Kayla, Sean, Alyssa, and Kyle. Gayle is also survived by her two great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Gayle on Wednesday October 30, 2019 from 4 - 7 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA. A funeral service will take place in the funeral home immediately following the visitation at 7 p.m. Donations may be made in honor of Gayle to the Doug Flutie Jr. Autism Foundation at 1661 Worcester Rd., Suite 102, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 28, 2019