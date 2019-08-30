Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Resources
More Obituaries for Gemma Manning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gemma E. Manning

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gemma E. Manning Obituary
Gemma E. (Lungari) Manning, age 97, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Gemma was born, raised and educated in Quincy. She was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1940. Gemma was employed as a secretary at the former Weymouth Art Leather Co. for forty-four years. She retired in 1987. She was a lifelong parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy. Beloved wife of the late George E. Manning. Devoted daughter of the late Frank and Filomena (DiCarolis) Lungari. The last of four siblings, she was predeceased by Leonello, Ettore, and Mario Lungari. Gemma is survived by several nieces and nephews. Graveside services were conducted at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Gemma's memory may be made to Saint John the Baptist Church, c/o 556 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 02169. Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gemma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Download Now