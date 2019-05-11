The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
Genevieve "Jane" (Yeo) Bradley of Weymouth, formerly Braintree, beloved wife of the late Bernard "Bucky" Bradley, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Jane and Bucky shared many wonderful years together full of family, friends and adventures. She was the cherished mother to daughters, Carole and husband Brian Harvey, Lynne and husband William Gavin, Stephanie and husband Michael Laubenstein; predeceased by her daughter Denise and son-in-law James Ellis. Her valued roles of wife and mother did not hold a candle to her most treasured role as Gram to her twelve grandchildren, James, Mallory, Brandon, Lindsay, Michael, Timothy and his wife Justine, Laura and her husband John, Rebecca and her husband Matthew, Carli, Gavin, Grace and Nolan; and great-Gram to Gunnar, Connor, Cameron, Genevieve and Devin. Blessed to still have her sister Mary Penney and happy to be rejoining her other siblings Rose, John, Bill, Gert, Ed, Evelyn and Tom. She had a special bond with her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Jane was born March 23, 1935, in Somerville, the youngest of nine children of John and Mary Ellen Yeo. She cherished her role as homemaker before working alongside her husband for many years as partner at Bradley Bros. Inc. located in Hingham. Jane's family would like to give special thanks to her many caregivers, especially Gail and Bethany along with the staff at Sunrise and Senior Bridge. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Mother's Day, May 12, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Clare's Church, Braintree, at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the , MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452, or honor her kind loving spirit by helping others. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 11, 2019
