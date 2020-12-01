1/1
Genevieve F. Griffin
1945 - 2020
Genevieve Frances Griffin (Anderson), 75, passed away peacefully November 27, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Genevieve was the daughter of the late Walter and Francis Anderson; and the loving sister of Dorothy Iverson and the late Elizabeth Pettine and Barbara Chiavaroli. She leaves behind her beloved children, Vincent Michael Faria and Joseph Daniel Faria both of Braintree. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Stephanie Faria, Jessie Faria, Joseph (JoJo) Faria, and Olivia Faria. She was always there for lending a hand to all her family and friends when they needed a helping hand. She was a self-sacrificing person who always put helping people at her forefront of her life. She touched so many lives and will be missed by many. The funeral service will consist of visiting hours from 9 to 11 a.m., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree., followed by burial at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice if desiredin Genevieve's memory.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Peck Funeral Home - Braintree
DEC
2
Committal
11:15 AM
Blue Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
