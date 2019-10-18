|
|
Genevieve G. Dittmar, 97, of Braintree and formerly of South Boston, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born in Boston, she was a daughter of the late Henry Garney and Mary (McCauley). Genevieve was an Inspector for Honeywell in Brighton for many years, and was a member of the South Boston Jet Set, Elmer Club, and the Castle Island Association. Genevieve was the beloved wife of the late Raymond B. Dittmar, and the devoted mother of Raymond C. Dittmar of Clarksville, Tenn. and his late wife Yza. She was the loving grandmother of Alex Dittmar, Raymond C. Dittmar Jr., Genevieve Smith, and the proud great-grandmother of 3 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Albert Garney of Florida, and the late James Garney, Elizabeth Wallace, Margaret King, Francis Garney, and Florence Norton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hour on Monday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 oclock in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Genevieves memory to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 72 East Concord St. - C3, Boston, MA 02118. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 18, 2019