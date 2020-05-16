|
Genevieve G. McGunnigle of Weymouth, passed away May 11, 2020, due to the Covid-19 virus, at the age of 99. Born in Boston in 1920, the daughter of John and Jillian Ruebeck of Brooklyn, NY, she graduated from South Boston High School. As a young woman, she sang and tap danced on local radio stations. During World War II, she joined the relief effort and worked at the Hingham Shipyard. Genevieve was the wife of the late William J. McGunnigle, and the mother of the late Judith (Rodgerson) McGunnigle, and her surviving son, Bruce W. McGunnigle of Weymouth. She is also survived by her beloved seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her life and her love were an inspiration to all that knew her. She was laid to rest at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 16, 2020