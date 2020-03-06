|
Genevieve M. "Gen" (Cavallaro) Reardon, of Braintree and Humarock, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2020, at the age of 93. Born in Boston, Genevieve grew up in Dorchester and graduated from Dorchester High School. She later went on to earn her Bachelor's Degree from Boston Teachers College. She had worked for many years as a Special Needs Teacher for the Boston Public School System. Genevieve had many passions in life, including golf and tennis. She summered in Humarock for many years and enjoyed the beach and boating. She was a talented painter and a member of the Braintree Art Association as well as a member of the Neighborhood Club in Quincy and the Marshfield Yacht Club. A devout catholic, she was the Past President of the Quincy Catholic Club and a longtime member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Braintree. A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Genevieve will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Genevieve was the wife of the late Charles A. Reardon. Loving mother of Charles A. Reardon, Jr. and his wife Mary Beth of Marshfield and Mark P. Reardon and his wife Domna of Hanover. Devoted sister of Paul J. Cavallaro of Braintree. Fondly know as "Gran" to Matthew Reardon and Amanda Duplissa and "Great Gran" to Brendan Reardon, Kayleigh Duplissa, Olivia Duplissa and Cameron Duplissa. Former companion to the late Ralph Salvucci and Thomas McKeon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, March 8, from 2 | 6 p.m. in the Cartwright | Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 9. at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 6, 2020