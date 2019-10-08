|
George A. Green, of Randolph, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on October 4, 2019, at the age of 80. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Wednesday, October 9, from 10-11 a.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph, immediately followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, Boston. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 8, 2019