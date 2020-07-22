George A. Miller passed away unexpectedly at his home in Hanover, on the evening of Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the age of 85. George is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie V. (Carter) Miller; his sons, Thomas A. Miller, Jesse, James G. Miller and his wife Corinne Sieben; and granddaughter, Kaleigh Miller. A wake service will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home in Hanover, on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. The funeral service and burial will privately be held on Friday, July 24, 2020. For directions and to sign George's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
.