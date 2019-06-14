George B. Murphy of Quincy, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the age of 82. He was the beloved husband of fifty years to Carol A. (Morrissey) Murphy. He was the loving father of George Murphy and his wife Nicole of Ohio, and Annemarie Reilly and her husband James of Quincy. He was the loving "Papa Da" to his six grandchildren, Gillian, Isaac and Hope Murphy and James, Maggie and Noah Reilly. George was the son of the late George and Gertrude (McGarty) Murphy. Dear brother to Eleanor and her husband Joseph Manton of Quincy, Margaret and her husband Henry Novak of Quincy, William Murphy and his wife Angela of Florida, Alice and her husband Edward Connerty of Norwell, and Helen and her husband Lee Bernardo of Rhode Island. Also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. George was raised in Quincy (Houghs Neck) and was a graduate of Quincy High School (1954). He was a member of the United States Army. He graduated with a Bachelors degree from Bridgewater State University and a Masters degree from Cambridge College. He majored in education and was employed with the town of Weymouth as a school teacher for thirty years. George's colleagues describe him as "a wonderful teacher, beloved by many." George loved to travel with his wife Carol but especially loved their trips to Point Sebago, Maine and Naples, Florida. While there, he loved beating his siblings in card games such as whist, hearts and cribbage. George was also an avid reader, a trait he loved to instill in his grandchildren. He was so proud of them and actively supported all of their many activities and accomplishments. George could often be found on Nantasket Beach or enjoying a cigar on his back deck while watching his two favorite teams, the Boston Red Sox and The New England Patriots. George was dedicated to his family and known as "the Patriarch." His giant sense of humor, his poetic rhymes, his incredible personality, kind heart and big smile will be sorely missed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday, June 14, from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hanock St, Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, prior to the funeral Mass at Saint John the Baptist Church at 9 a.m. Interment and military honors to follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations in Georges memory may be made to the George B. Murphy Memorial Scholarship, c/o Quincy Credit Union, 100 Quincy Ave, Quincy MA 02169. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary