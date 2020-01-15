|
George E. Ferris, of Kingston passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the age of 95. He was pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Catherine (Murphy) and siblings Beverly Ferris, Janice Polan, Barbara Blanchard, and Bruce Ferris. George is survived by his loving and devoted children Deborah Silva and husband Joseph and Michael Ferris and wife Honour as well as siblings Gloria Reynolds and Lawrence Ferris. In addition he is survived by five grandchildren and seven great-children. After growing up in Hanson, he graduated from Whitman High School and attended both Hebron Academy and Valparaiso University. In 1943, he enlisted in the Navy in aviation electronics. Thereafter, he met his wife Kay, the love of his life, whom he married on February 7, 1947. After working in the floral business and as warehouse manager for Star Market, most of his career was working as transportation manager for Howard Johnson's. During his "retirement" he kept busy with a small lawn care business and worked part-time at the Marshfield Country Club until ninety years of age. Family and friends were first and foremost in George's life. They all brought him great joy, entertainment, and much laughter. His second love was sports. A talented athlete himself, he became an avid fan of all sports teams, the Boston Red Sox and Green Bay Packers in particular. George's ability to anticipate whenever he was needed, his warm smile, sense of fairness, and strong loyalty will always be remembered. Family and friends are respectively invited to attend visiting hours at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 216 Main St., Kingston, Friday, January 17, from 8:30 - 9:45 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Parish. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery with Military Honors. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Alzheimer's Research or The Jimmy Fund.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 15, 2020