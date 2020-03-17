|
George E. Johnson of Hull, died March 15, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving children. George loved his family and never forgot a birthday. He enjoyed gambling, going on cruises, and bowling. He loved action movies and had a collection of movies around that his grandchildren would enjoy as well. He enjoyed Friday night dinners with friends. George worked in HVAC and was a member of Local 537 for 39 years. He loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Son of the late Earl and Lillian (Edwards) Johnson. Devoted husband of the late Gertrude (Reardon) Johnson. Loving father of David Johnson and his wife Monica of Bridgewater, Patricia Foley and her husband Vincent of Stoughton, Joe Johnson and his wife Lori of Concord, Derek Johnson (Bell) and his wife Karen of Weymouth, and Philip Johnson and his wife Mary of Bridgewater. Cherished brother of Russell Johnson and his wife Lisa of Weston, Robert Johnson and his wife Donna of Belmont, and Loisann Grant and her husband Doug of Hudson. Devoted grandfather of Erica, Sarah, Michael, Elizabeth, Avery, Kendall, Logan, Declan, Isabella, and Emelia. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 3-7 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A graveside service will be Friday at 10 a.m. in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of George may be made to MSPCA, Attn: Donation, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or to Brigham and Womens Hospital, International Mesothelioma Program, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02116. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 17, 2020