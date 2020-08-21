1/1
George F. Abdallah
George Fred Abdallah of Quincy passed away on April 23, 2020.
Born in Quincy, where he was a lifelong resident, George was the son of the late Fred and Amelia (Haddad) Abdallah; loving brother of Abraham F. Abdallah of Norwood and the late Bella Rose Abdallah; devoted father of Brian G. Abdallah of Belmont; loving grandfather to Nina, Sheila, Sophia and Alexia Abdallah; beloved uncle to Abby (Ann) Ash, Jim Abdallah and the late Fred Abdallah; great-uncle to 3 great-nieces and 2 great-nephews; dear friend to Aliki and Lawrence DuComb, William Ducomb and his wife Janine and Christopher DuComb and fiance Divna Wheelright.
A graduate of Quincy High School, George received his undergraduate degree in Engineering and Aeronautics from Boston University and then enlisted in the United States Air Force.
Following his time in the service, George received his master's degree in teaching from Boston State College and worked as an engineer for General Dynamics for many years. Following his years as an engineer he found his love and passion for teaching and held various teaching positions ranging from tutoring in math to his most recent position teaching GED and ESL students.
George also had a passion for cooking, classical music and spending time with his family.
Funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made to the West Roxbury VA Medical Center, www.boston.va.gov/giving/index.asp or the American Cancer Society, donate3.cancer.org.
Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 21, 2020.
