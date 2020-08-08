George F. DuBois of Weymouth, formerly of Brockton and Avon, died August 5, 2020, at the age of 90. George proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed at Langley Field in Virginia, where he was a member of the rescue and crash team. Later he was stationed in Lackland, Texas, before serving in Korea, where he was responsible for installing landing strips. He completed his military service in Japan as a fire chief and building inspector. For several years, George was in partnership with his father at DuBois Furniture Company in Brockton. At different points in his life, George owned an insurance company and a cleaning company. He was an avid reader and had varied interests in many subjects. George was a member of the Weymouth Elks and a life member of the VFW. Beloved husband of Kathleen Rumble. Also survived by his son Daniel DuBois and one grandson. Brother of Jack DuBois of CA and the late Robert DuBois. Brother-in-law of Diane DuBois, Richard Rumble of Plymouth and Sylvia McChesney of Colorado. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Monday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth, at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Donations in memory of George may be made to Little Brothers - Friends of the Elderly, 2 Park Plaza, Suite 314, Boston, MA 02116 or the Jimmy Fund, 1309 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. If you are unable to gather together with George's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com
and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.