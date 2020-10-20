George F. Scanlon, age 90, of Weymouth, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. George was born in Bridgeport, CT and graduated from North Catholic High School in Philadelphia. He went on to graduate from Villanova University and the Wharton School at UPenn with a Masters Degree. George proudly served in the Army in Germany during the Korean War and, upon his return, married his wife Jane. George and Jane settled in Weymouth where they raised a family and lived since. Georges life was one of achievement and devotion. He spent his entire career working for John Hancock, rising from sales agent to co-founder and President of John Hancock Distributors. Georges drive and work ethic was remarkable: early in his career, he worked evenings teaching graduate business courses at Boston University to help support his growing family. In retirement he enjoyed gardening, wood working, making friends at the Weymouth Club, and attending his grandsons sports games. George was the beloved husband of 63 years to Jane M. Scanlon (MacKenzie) of Weymouth; loving father to John Scanlon and wife Daphne of Florida, Christine Wood of Hingham, Thomas Scanlon of Weymouth, and the late James Scanlon; and grandfather to Patrick, Julie, Rebecca, Nick, Tim, and Audrey; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Dorothy Scanlon of Dennis. Relatives are respectfully invited to the visitation for George on Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.), Weymouth. Friends of the family will join us for a funeral Mass at 10 a.m., in Saint Francis Xavier Church, located at 234 Pleasant St., South Weymouth. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Weymouth. Please visit www.CCShepherd.com
