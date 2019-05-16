|
George G. Geyer of Weymouth, died May 10, 2019, at the age of 73. George was the longtime owner of Geyer's Garage in Braintree. He had a passion for cars, Elvis and Chinese food and will be remembered fondly for his kindness, generosity and patience. He was the husband of 51 years to the late Mary Anne (Cook) Geyer; loving father of Anne Geyer and Kathleen Stewart, both of Weymouth; brother of Michael Geyer, Eloise Kelley, David Geyer, Joe Geyer and the late Kevin Geyer; grandfather of Corey Legere, Christine Stewart, and his great-grandson, Corey Legere. Private family services were held earlier in the week. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 16, 2019