George Grigoropoulos, of South Boston, December 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Dorothea (Schwab) Grigoropoulos. Devoted father of Nancy Doherty of South Boston, Susan Nelson and her husband James of Wrentham and Angela Shea and her husband John of Marshfield and the late Thomas McQuaid. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. George was a sharp dresser. He will be fondly remembered for his generous spirit, homemade Greek food and love of Cadillacs. Funeral service in St. Catherine's Greek Orthodox Church, 119 Common St., Braintree, Thursday, December 19, at 11 o'clock. Visiting hours in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., East Milton Square, Wednesday, 4 - 7 p.m. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Late 55 Year employee of the Sheraton Hotel and member of Local 26. If desired contributions in George's memory may be sent to St Catherine's Church. For further information, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019