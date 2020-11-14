1/1
George I. Davis
1917 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Irving Davis, age 103, died November 7, 2020, at home in Hingham, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Braintree, in 1917, to Annie Laura (Lindsay) and Julian I. Davis, and graduated from Braintree High School in 1936. He worked at Fore River Shipyard during World War II, and served in the Army in Japan. After the war he graduated from Franklin Institute of Technology and taught there for two years, then worked at MIT and Draper Labs as an electrician and later physical plant engineer. He was married to his beloved wife Ruth Elaine (Adams) Davis for 70 years and missed her deeply every day since her passing in 2015. He was a longtime member of Hingham Congregational Church. He was a ham radio operator since he was a teenager, including in the Army; he belonged to the Whitman Amateur Radio Club and spent many Saturday mornings "fox-hunting" with them. He loved to work with his hands and could fix just about anything. He enjoyed physical activity his whole life and was still exercising at the Hingham Fitness Center at age 102. He loved any activity involving his family. He was the father of Gary Davis of Mukilteo, WA, Joyce Davis of Hingham, Gail Tellier and husband Richard of Marshfield, and beloved granddaughters, Brittany Francis and husband Mike of North Andover and Jillian O'Sullivan and husband Kevin of Weymouth. He was one of five siblings and is survived by his brother, Carleton Davis of Whitehall, NY. Burial will be at Blue Hill Cemetery; services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hingham Public Library, Attn: Memorial Gifts, 66 Leavitt St., Hingham, MA 02043. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved