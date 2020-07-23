George J. Curley, 94 of Pembroke, passed away on July, 20, 2020. Born in Malden, February 22, 1926, he was the son of the late Francis and Winifred (Feeley) Curley. George proudly served our country in the United States Army during World War II. He was a retired custodian from the Malden schools, where he worked for over 40 years. His favorite times were spent with his grandchildren visiting the Maine coast. He also enjoyed family gatherings where he liked to play cornhole and horseshoes. He was an avid Boston sports fan and especially loved watching the Celtics. George was the beloved husband of the late Mary T. (Santanelli) Curley. Devoted father of George J. Curley Jr. and his wife Maryanne of Pembroke. Cherished grandfather of Kelleyanne Curley and her husband Josh Fairley of Malden, Peter Curley of Weymouth and Timothy Curley of Pembroke. Dear brother of Paul Curley of Saugus, Michael Curley of Malden, and the late Francis Curley, Alice Madensky, James Curley and John Curley. George also leaves many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, Forestdale Cemetery in Malden at 10 a.m. Donations in George's memory can be made to My Brothers Keeper, PO Box 338, Easton, MA 02356. For directions and to sign George's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
.