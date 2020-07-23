1/1
George J. Curley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George J. Curley, 94 of Pembroke, passed away on July, 20, 2020. Born in Malden, February 22, 1926, he was the son of the late Francis and Winifred (Feeley) Curley. George proudly served our country in the United States Army during World War II. He was a retired custodian from the Malden schools, where he worked for over 40 years. His favorite times were spent with his grandchildren visiting the Maine coast. He also enjoyed family gatherings where he liked to play cornhole and horseshoes. He was an avid Boston sports fan and especially loved watching the Celtics. George was the beloved husband of the late Mary T. (Santanelli) Curley. Devoted father of George J. Curley Jr. and his wife Maryanne of Pembroke. Cherished grandfather of Kelleyanne Curley and her husband Josh Fairley of Malden, Peter Curley of Weymouth and Timothy Curley of Pembroke. Dear brother of Paul Curley of Saugus, Michael Curley of Malden, and the late Francis Curley, Alice Madensky, James Curley and John Curley. George also leaves many nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 25, Forestdale Cemetery in Malden at 10 a.m. Donations in George's memory can be made to My Brothers Keeper, PO Box 338, Easton, MA 02356. For directions and to sign George's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Forestdale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sullivan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
Requiescat in Pacem!
Dick George
July 22, 2020
Mr. Curley,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your service and sacrifice for our Country when you served with the U.S. Army during WW II and for being a member of the Greatest Generation. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.
Mike Casey(former Ma resident)
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved