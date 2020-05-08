Home

POWERED BY

Services
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
Visitation
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for George Elias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Elias

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. Elias Obituary
George J. Elias, 72, longtime resident of Braintree, formerly of Boston, passed away on May 5, 2020, at South Shore Hospital after 6 long months of illness. He was the beloved husband and soulmate of Louise (Kinnon) Elias of Braintree, with whom he shared 45 years of marriage. George was the devoted father of Lauren Elias Diver and George J. Elias Jr., married to Jennifer (Grimmel) Elias. His granddaughter, Brianna Riley Elias, was the light of his life over the past 2 years. George was the only son in a family of 11 children. He is survived by his sisters Joanne Abramo, June Morello, Elaine Elias and Antoinette Ciampa. He was predeceased by sisters Georgette Kellum, Loretta Ciampa, Sue McCormick, Shirley Ortiz, Mary Scafidi, and Eleanor Elias. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including his Godson Victor Ortiz, and his best friend for over 50 years, Phil McLaughlin. George loved a good card game and would meet with family and friends whenever and wherever a game was planned. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, visiting hours will be limited to a small number of immediate family. A larger memorial will be scheduled at a later time. Interment will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., Braintree. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -