George J. Foley Jr., formerly from East Weymouth, Mass., passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the age of 84. George will lovingly be remembered by his wife of 62 years, Jean M. Foley; his children, Stephen (Elizabeth) Foley of Pembroke, Mass., Glenn (Renee) Foley of Abington, Mass., Marlene (Paul) Genereux of Clermont, Fla., Lisa (Paul) Cournoyer of Woodstock, Conn.; his grandchildren, Shawn and Krysta Foley, Leah and Zachary Foley, Nicole Genereux, Jon-Luc and Sydney Cournoyer; his great-grandchildren, Landon Foley and Jacob Shatto; his brothers and sisters, Gertrude Luce of N.H., Edith Foley of Mass., James Foley of Conn., Janet Allen of Hawaii, Daniel Foley of Conn., Joan Bartlett of Conn.; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends. George was predeceased by his brothers, Paul Foley, John Foley and Norman Foley. George worked for Grossmans in Doors & Windows for 30 years. He enjoyed teasing his grandchildren which earned him his nickname "Grumpy". Other hobbies were golfing, playing poker and cribbage, meeting his buddies at the casino for "lunch" and a few minutes of slots, puzzles, reading, yearly vacations on Sanibel Island, Fla., old time country music and spending time with his family. One of his favorite things to do was sitting on his farmers porch that he built at his Weymouth home overseeing the happenings of the neighborhood. He recently retired on Quaddick Lake in Thompson, Conn., where he would spend his mornings drinking his coffee and enjoying the calmness of the lake. George's family extends their gratitude to Dr. Joseph Botta and nurses at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, Conn., for the loving care they provided him over the last few months. A celebration of George's life will be held July 27, 2019. Service to be held at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West Street, Braintree, Mass., (meet at office at 11:15 a.m. for procession to burial site) followed by reception at Rockland Golf Club, 276 Plain Street, Rockland, Mass., from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gilman Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Church St., Putnam, Conn. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . For memorial guest book visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 2, 2019