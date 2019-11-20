|
George J. Hallett, age 88, of Hingham, formerly of Milton and Dorchester passed away at Linden Ponds in Hingham November 18, 2019. Born in Stoneham, he was raised in Medford, graduated from Medford High School and served in the Naval Reserves. George worked for New England Telephone (Nynex) for 40 years before retiring in 1991. He was an active member of St. Agatha Parish in Milton where he served as an usher and attended the Nocturnal Adoration. George was also a member of the St. Brendans Holy Names Society, was a Eucharistic minister for shut-ins and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (Foley) and the late Lucy M. (Candela). Devoted father of Robert G. Hallett and his wife Joanne of Needham, Gerard P. Hallett and his wife Holly of No. Andover and Lorraine A. Jewkes and her husband Peter of Beverly. Cherished grandfather of Laura, Christopher and Katie Hallett and Grace Jewkes. Great-grandfather of Luca Hallett. Brother of Richard Hallett of FL, Carol Kelm and her husband Richard of Stoughton, and Brenda Goodwin of N. Reading. Also survived by his beloved companion Pauline Williams of Hingham. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Friday from 4 to 8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. Agatha Church, Milton Saturday morning at 12 p.m. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Donations may be made in his memory to Dana Farber Cancer Institute 450 Brookline Ave Boston, MA 02215. For complete obituary and web site please see www.alfreddthomas.com. Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 20, 2019