|
|
George J. Husband Jr. of Weymouth passed away on Feb. 15, 2020, at the age of 87. He was predeceased by his father, George J. Husband Sr., and mother, Anne (Melville); sisters, Elizabeth Funderburg of Virginia and Barbara Bailey of Florida. George graduated Weymouth High School, class of 1950. He joined the Army volunteering to become a paratrooper serving during the Korean War. He served from 1953 to 1956 while in the 187th ARCT, the "Rakkasans". He became a lineman for Weymouth Power and Light, later becoming Mass. Electric Company. He also worked for Halpin Line Company before retirement. George loved woodworking and being outside passionately tending to his garden and shrubs. He enjoyed working with his sister Barbara on her genealogy research and establishing their Irish lineage. He is survived by children, Timothy, Kevin and Kellie of Middleboro as well as Roberta Johannes (Scartissi) of Utah; grandchildren, James and John of Middleboro, Ryan of Weymouth, Sydney, Krista and Samantha of Utah; great-grandchild, Preston of Utah. He leaves behind his daughter-in-law, Cholada (Nim) Husband; close friend, Jacqueline McTernan; and former wife, Diane (McPherson). George's burial ceremony will be private at a later date at Saint Francis Xavier Cemetery in Weymouth. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made in George's honor to . Funeral services for George are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home in Weymouth. For online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 22, 2020