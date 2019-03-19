|
|
George J. McNulty of Marshfield, passed away on March 7, 2019, at the age of 71. He was the beloved husband of the late Maureen P. (Diauto) McNulty. George is survived by his stepdaughter, Barbara Crowley and her husband William; step-granddaughters, Angela and Katelyn and great-stepchildren, Sophia, Emma and Rylan. He was the brother of Marilyn Condon and her husband George of N. Easton (formerly of Randolph) and Judith and George Clancy of Kingston (formerly of Marshfield). He also leaves his beloved nieces and nephews, Kari, Kevin, Kelley and Brian. George was born in Jamaica Plain and moved to Randolph in 1955, where he spent most of his life. He was a graduate of Boston College High School and Northeastern University (B.A. Engineering). George retired from Verizon (formerly Nynex) after 30 years of service. He summered in Marshfield beginning in 1982 and became a permanent resident of the seaside town in 2002. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, Marshfield. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Saturday, March 23, at 9 a.m. for a "Celebration of Life" Mass at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Parish Church, 40 Canal Street, Marshfield. Burial will be private. Memorial donations can be made to the MSPCA-Angell, by mail to 350 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or online at MSPCA.org. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 19, 2019