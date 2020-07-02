George Joseph O'Brien, a longtime Scituate resident, died unexpectedly on June 26, 2020, at age 71. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years Laura (Carey), his son Michael and wife Lisa of East Greenwich, RI. He was the cherished grandfather of Brendan and Jackson O'Brien, and Tyler Sampson who will miss him dearly. He also leaves behind his beloved sister Margaret Hirtle of Weymouth, and was predeceased by his three brothers Robert, John (Puddy), and William Murphy. He will be lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Born in Dorchester, he was the son of the late George F. and Dorothy (Gerstel) O'Brien. A graduate of the Boston Trade School he went on to join the U.S. Marine Corps. He worked tirelessly for over 30 years as a self-employed contractor and property manager at James Landing in Scituate. George thrived on socializing with other people. Whether it was spending time with his family, fishing in his boat, or being invited on others boats in Scituate, he always sought to form a connection and bond with others. George was very compassionate and kind, always willing to lend an ear. He loved gardening, home improvement, and being a member of the Scituate Rod and Gun club. George also loved animals and had numerous dogs over the years that he treated like family, Trina, Jasper, and Fawn in more recent years. George loved to visit his family in Rhode Island, and really enjoyed when they visited him in Scituate. They will miss him tremendously. With heartfelt gratitude, George's family would like to thank everyone that knew George and spent time with him in conversation. Visitation will be private. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate contributions in George's name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention afsp.org/give-a-gift
or the Scituate Animal Shelter scituateanimalshelter.org/donate
. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com
.