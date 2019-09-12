Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 963-4199
Resources
More Obituaries for George Regele
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Regele

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. Regele Obituary
George J. Regele, of Holbrook, formerly of Roxbury, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019, at the age of 78. Born and raised in Boston, George graduated from Boston Technical High School. He then went on to attend Wentworth University. Prior to retiring, George spent over 40 years working as an elevator mechanic. In his free time, he enjoyed cooking for his family on holidays, working in his garden, traveling and taking the occasional road trip to the casino. A devoted son, brother, uncle and friend, George will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. George was the son of the late George and Irene (Porro) Regele. Devoted brother of Marion Godfrey and her late husband Fran of Rockland, Louise Barossi and her husband Richard of Norton and Linda Regele of Holbrook. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, September 13th, from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rt. 37), Holbrook. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14th, at 10:00 A.M. in St. Joseph Church, 153 So. Franklin St., Holbrook. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 1324 Belmont St , Suite 204-101, Brockton, MA 02301. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwright funeral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
Download Now