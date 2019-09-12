|
George J. Regele, of Holbrook, formerly of Roxbury, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019, at the age of 78. Born and raised in Boston, George graduated from Boston Technical High School. He then went on to attend Wentworth University. Prior to retiring, George spent over 40 years working as an elevator mechanic. In his free time, he enjoyed cooking for his family on holidays, working in his garden, traveling and taking the occasional road trip to the casino. A devoted son, brother, uncle and friend, George will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. George was the son of the late George and Irene (Porro) Regele. Devoted brother of Marion Godfrey and her late husband Fran of Rockland, Louise Barossi and her husband Richard of Norton and Linda Regele of Holbrook. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, September 13th, from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rt. 37), Holbrook. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 14th, at 10:00 A.M. in St. Joseph Church, 153 So. Franklin St., Holbrook. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 1324 Belmont St , Suite 204-101, Brockton, MA 02301. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwright funeral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 12, 2019