George L. Mele, of Braintree, passed away peacefully, after a brief illness on December 13, 2019, at the age of 88. Born and raised in Boston, George graduated from So. Boston High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War where he also was a barber during the war. Prior to his retirement, he worked in maintenance for Spaulding Rehab in Boston for over 25 years. George was an active member of the Braintree community, coaching youth sports, frequenting the Braintree Senior Center and he was a member of the Knights of Columbus for many years. During his stay at Sunrise Assisted Living in Braintree, he was known as part of the "Portico Patrol", along with his friends sitting and greeting people as they made their way in and out of the building. A devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, George will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. George was the beloved husband of Della (Cavalini) Mele for 63 years; loving father of George A. Mele and his wife Brenda of Franklin, Kevin M. Mele and his wife Marilyn Meadows of Sanford, Maine, and Kathy F. Worth of Bridgewater; devoted brother of Mary Dentino of Quincy and the late Dora Cataldo; dear "Papa" to Marc, Christina, Jeremy, Victoria, Justin and Adriana. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, December 19, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 20, at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 1661 Worcester Rd., #301, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 17, 2019