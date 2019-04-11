Home

Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
George M. Bush


George M. Bush Obituary
George M. Bush of Quincy passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at age 60. A lifelong Quincy resident, he was a tunnel worker in the Tunnel Workers Union Local 88 and a scaffolder. The beloved husband of Nancy L (Papagiris) Bush, George was the loving father of Stacie Bush and George M. Bush Jr., both of Quincy; dear grandfather of Michael Bush, Mikayla Bush, Mason Bush, George Bush and the late Austin Bush; beloved brother of Carol Gedgaudas of Brockton, Joanne Bush of Hull and the late Christine Higgins, Stephen Bush, Peter Bush, James Bush and Helen Bush; and is also survived by his granddog, Magdalena, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Friday, April 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. immediately followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215, dana-farber.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned For Over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 11, 2019
