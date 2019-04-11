|
George M. Bush of Quincy passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at age 60. A lifelong Quincy resident, he was a tunnel worker in the Tunnel Workers Union Local 88 and a scaffolder. The beloved husband of Nancy L (Papagiris) Bush, George was the loving father of Stacie Bush and George M. Bush Jr., both of Quincy; dear grandfather of Michael Bush, Mikayla Bush, Mason Bush, George Bush and the late Austin Bush; beloved brother of Carol Gedgaudas of Brockton, Joanne Bush of Hull and the late Christine Higgins, Stephen Bush, Peter Bush, James Bush and Helen Bush; and is also survived by his granddog, Magdalena, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Friday, April 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. immediately followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215, dana-farber.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned For Over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 11, 2019