|
|
George M. Gardikis, of Weymoth, passed away after a brief illness on April 14, 2020. He was the father of Marie DuCharme and her late husband Arthur of Maryville, TN, David Gardikis and Jacqueline of Westport, Irene Larkin and Dennis of Weymouth, Gerald Gardikis and Helen of Mayer, AZ, Georgia and Leo Freeman of Halifax, June and Tom McInerney of Mullett Lake, MI, Laura and Daniel Sparrow of Brewster, Roger and Susan Gardikis of E. Taunton, Norma Gardikis and Faris Ghazi of Brockton and Robin Gardikis of Brockton. Also survived by 26 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. George knew he was truly blessed in life by God, and always found a way to share those blessings with others. He was a man of great faith, and served God in the choir; he used his beautiful voice to sing, and bring joy to others. George had a heart of compassion, and love. His family will forever be grateful to God for their dad, grandfather "Papa Diki", and friend. He is now with his Lord. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with George's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. Memorial donations may be made to Samaritans Purse, P.O. Box, 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Arrangements by McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, Weymouth.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 18, 2020