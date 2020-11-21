George Marinopoulos, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020. Visiting hours will be held at Faggas Funeral Home in Watertown on Tuesday, November 24, from 6-8 p.m. and funeral services will take place on Wednesday, November 25, at 10, also at Faggas Funeral Home in Watertown. A private burial will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BENJAMIN Child Support Society benefiting children of need in Greece.



