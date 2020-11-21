1/
George Marinopoulos
George Marinopoulos, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020. Visiting hours will be held at Faggas Funeral Home in Watertown on Tuesday, November 24, from 6-8 p.m. and funeral services will take place on Wednesday, November 25, at 10, also at Faggas Funeral Home in Watertown. A private burial will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BENJAMIN Child Support Society benefiting children of need in Greece.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Faggas Funeral Home
NOV
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Faggas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Faggas Funeral Home
551 Mt. Auburn St
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 923-0416
