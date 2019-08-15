Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
508-823-3371
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home
70 Washington Street
Taunton, MA 02780
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Ross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George N. Ross III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George N. Ross III Obituary
George N. Ross III passed away unexpectedly August 13, 2019, in Sturdy Memorial Hospital, Attleboro, at the age of 79. George was the former husband of Margaret Santoro of Taunton and the late Joan (Maher) Ross. He was born in New Bedford, the son of the late George and Muriel (Baldwin) Ross. George had been a resident of Norton and was formerly of Walpole and Dennis. He worked for the Department of Corrections and retired as a Sergeant. He also was a bus driver for the towns of Walpole and Dennis for many years. George enjoyed reading, baseball, politics, motorcycles, listening to Chuck Berry music and above all, loved spending time with friends and family. He is survived by his loving children, Thomas Ross and wife Suzanne of North Dighton, Tony Ross of Taunton, James Ross and wife Billie Jo of Norton and Nancy Cochrane and husband Michael of Sharon; his beloved grandchildren, Ashley, Anthony, Dennis, Holly, Heather, Tommy, Kelly, Kevin, Megan and Victoria; his great-grandchildren, Giulianna, Lucciana, Jenna, Maggie, Hazel and Arthur. Funeral home visiting hours will be at the O'Keefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, on Saturday, August 17, from 1-4 p.m. with a funeral home service at 3 p.m. Burial will be private. Visit our web site www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guest book, obituaries and directions.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now