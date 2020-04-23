|
|
George P. Viglas, life long resident of Weymouth, passed away on April 15, 2020, at age 79. Born and raised in Weymouth, George graduated from Weymouth High School. He worked as a diesel mechanic for many years. George had a passion for collecting things like trucks and cars. He enjoyed watching a variety of Netflix shows as well as teasing all the nurses. George was blessed to have a wonderful staff at the Pope Nursing Home, who cared for him and treated him with such kindness. He will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Loving father of George F. Viglas and his loving companion Lisa Anderson of Weymouth and Teresa Salem of Hingham. Dear son of the late Thomas and Kathleen (Zigler) Viglas. Cherished grandfather of Max, Nicholas, Jared, Jack, Catherine, Josh, Zack and Leanne. Caring great-grandfather of Collin and Olivia. Brother of Arthur Viglas, Thomas Viglas, Jr., Paul Viglas and the late Carol Viglas. Georges family will honor and remember his life privately at a graveside committal service in High Street Cemetery, Hingham. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to FlagBoston.com (Front line appreciation Group) Boston. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit http://www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 23, 2020