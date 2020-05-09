|
George Sydney Anzuoni of Plymouth, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the age of 94. After several months of declining health, George died less than 1 month following the loss of his beloved wife of 70 years, BarbaraAnzuoni, who passed away on April 7. George was born in Revere, September 20, 1925, to George Anzuoni and Philomena (Petillo) Anzuoni. The fourth child in a family of eight, he was the brother of Richard W. Anzuoni Sr. of Lynnfield, Maryann Shaffer of Lynnfield, and the late Rose Baldini, James, Albert, Lawrence, and John Anzuoni. George grew up a block from his father's family business, Service Bus Line in Revere, where he and his brothers and sisters helped out learning many skills while developing a strong work ethic along with commitment to serving family, employees, colleagues and community. He left home at age 14 to attend Mount St. Charles Academy in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps 49th Fighter Control Squadron in 1943 during World War ll. He served in the Asian Pacific Theater Campaign, stationed in New Guinea in the Southern Philippines. At the end of his service he returned, enrolling at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, where he earned a degree as an Industrial Engineer and met his future wife, Barbara, who worked at the campus bookstore. Immediately upon his graduation, despite receiving a lucrative job offer, he immediately returned to work at Service Bus Line at his fathers request. Together with his father and his brothers, the family grew their business into a regional transportation and tourism system, whose portfolio over the years included Service Bus Line, Malden Transit, Saugus Transit, Everett Transit, Dowling Acceptance Agency, Brush Hill Transportation, McGinn Bus Company, Brush Hill Auto Body, Capeway Tours, Downtown Travel Service and Plymouth & Brockton Street Railway Company, with George holding various officer positions for each endeavor. A turning point in his life occurred when his father sent his brother Albert and him to Plymouth after acquiring Plymouth & Brockton Street Railway Company in 1948 in anticipation of the Old Colony Rails impending closure. He eventually succeeded Albert and became its President, growing the company exponentially from a local transit service to a thriving passenger bus system that contributed to the economic development of the South Shore with its daily service to Boston. He eventually extended its route system to include Logan Airport and Cape Cod. Following in his father's footprint, he also employed all his children in the business and actively served as the president until transferring his stock and retiring last July at the age of 93. George was dedicated to supporting both the community and the industry. Throughout his career, he was elected to localleadership positions some of which included the Plymouth Board of Selectman, President of the Plymouth Kiwanis Club, Trustee of Plimoth Plantation, member of St. Peters Parish Finance Committee, President of the Plymouth Area Chamber of Commerce, and the first recipient of the Peter Chapman Award to name a few. He was an active member of the American Bus Association, the United Motorcoach Association, and served as past president of both the New England Bus Association and New England Passenger Transportation Association. He received numerous awards from these associations for his contributions to the industry. George enjoyed boating, fishing, and golfing with family and friends. He was a longstanding member of the Plymouth Yacht Club and a lifetime member of the Plymouth Country club, proudly holding the first tee time on Sunday mornings with his close friend Ruez. He loved a parade, whether watching them or participating in them. He served as Sargent of the Ancient & Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts which he was admitted to in 1959. He looked forward to marching in their annual June Day parade each year in Boston. His friends, associates, colleagues, and family remember George as a kind, respectful man of high integrity, a good leader, with a steady manner and helpful demeanor. He will be greatly missed. He was the devoted husband of the late Barbara Anzuoni. George was the beloved father of George Stephen Anzuoni and his wife Tina of Winthrop, Carol Anzuoni and her late husband Dennis Nelson of Hanover, Christopher Anzuoni and his wife Nancy of Plymouth and the late Helen Anzuoni of Lake Tahoe. He was the proud grandfather of Brandon, Nicole, Shannon and Alexander Anzuoni and the beloved uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private due to regulations surrounding the current Coronavirus. Contributions in George's memory may be made to St. Peter's Parish, 10 Memorial Drive, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guest book, see www.cartmelldavis.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Cartmell Davis Funeral Home, Plymouth.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 9, 2020