George T. Abraham
George T. Abraham, 77, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, formerly of Quincy, Brockton, Braintree and Hanson, Mass., passed away July 9, 2020. He was born in Boston, to the late Delia and Fred Abraham. He was a talented hairdresser in Braintree for many years. He had a passion for photography; he was never without a camera in his hand. George was the longtime companion for 25 years of Leah Crocker; loving father of Ginger Abraham-Freel and her husband James and Gina Eades and her husband Brian and Colleen Roussos; beloved grandfather of Chad, Olivia, Nicholas and Vanessa; dear brother of Marie Bertocci and her children Charlene and Gary, brother of the late Rema Lenser and her children Barbara and Charlotte, also brother of the late Raymond and Frederick Abraham; godfather of Heather and Brien; well-loved uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Friday, July 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St. Brockton, his funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Saturday at 9 a.m., service of the "Divine Liturgy" at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Church and burial at Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
JUL
18
Funeral
09:00 AM
Waitt Funeral Home
JUL
18
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Theresa Church
Funeral services provided by
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
