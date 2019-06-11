Home

George T. Douse, age 77, of Quincy passed away June 9, 2019, at home. Born and raised in Dorchester, he graduated from Dorchester High School and had lived in Quincy since 1995. George was affiliated with CityLiving Real Estate in Dorchester for many years. Beloved life partner of Emanuel P. Carreiro, he was the son of the late George V. and Mary C. Douse; brother of Marylou Douse; cousin of Thomas, Lawrence, and Maryann Donahue; brother-in-law of Espirito Carreiro, Teresa Cabral, Virginia Pimentel, Susan Cabral Bicudo and Helena Rainha; Godfather of Mark Cabral. Relatives and friends invited to attend a funeral service at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Thursday morning at 10. Visiting hours prior to the service Thursday morning, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Burial Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. For guest book, see www.alfreddthomas.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on June 11, 2019
