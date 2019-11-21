|
|
George T. Hughes, 89, of Quincy and Bonita Springs, Fla., passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday, November 18, 2019. Born in Boston, Mr. Hughes entered the Navy in June of 1948 and proudly served until his honorable discharge in 1952. George was the beloved husband of the late Maureen Helen (Costello) Hughes; and the devoted father of Paul Hughes and his wife Lisa of Marshfield, Matthew Hughes and his wife Kathy of Quincy, and Kathleen Nevells and her husband Tracy of St. Louis Park, Minn. He was the proud Papa of Jacqueline Hughes, Ryan Hughes, and Nicholas Hughes all of Quincy, Mackenzie Nevells of Ill., Kylie Nevells of Minn., and Aidan Hughes of Marshfield. He was the brother of the late Joseph Hughes of West Roxbury and Robert Hughes of Boston. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, with a funeral service beginning at 10:30. Burial will follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in George's memory to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, PO Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 21, 2019