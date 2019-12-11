|
George T. Prior, of South Yarmouth, formerly of Braintree, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 8, 2019. George was married for 54 years to his beloved wife Joan M. (McCarthy) Prior, until her passing on October 3, 2019. Born in Boston on Jan. 31, 1936, George was a son of the late Felix and Kathleen (Fahy) Prior. He was a graduate of Wentworth Institute, Northeastern University with a degree in Electrical Engineering and from Suffolk University School of Law, passing the Bar Exam on his first try. Honorably discharged from the US Army, he was a retired executive in management with Boston Edison. George and his late wife were both Eucharist Ministers at St. Pius X Parish in South Yarmouth. He was the father of Kevin Prior and his wife Kara of Mt. Prospect, Ill, Kathleen Dion and her husband Gregg of North Attleboro, Joseph Prior of Braintree, Edward Prior of Somerville, N.J. and the late Thomas Prior. Papa to 14 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren. Brother of Mary Frances Prior of Quincy, Rev. Felix Prior O.Carm of Darien, Ill, and the late Bro. Christopher Prior O. Carm. The family would also like to acknowledge the Doctors and Nurses at Cape Cod Hospital for the extraordinary care and kindness George received. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Sat., Dec. 14, at noon in the Church of St. Clare, 1244 Liberty Sreet, Braintree Highlands. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Braintree, Friday, Dec. 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Braintree Cemetery In lieu of flowers, the family sincerely requests that donations in George's name be made to Cape Cod Hospital, CCHC Foundation, P.O. Box 370, Hyannis, MA 02601.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 11, 2019