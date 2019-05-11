|
George Wayne Beckford Sr., 78, of Marion, formerly of Lynnfield and Weymouth, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. George was born November 29, 1940, in Malden, to the late Woodrow and Rita Beckford. He attended Wakefield High School. George held a Marine Engineering license and worked for the Boston Tow Boat company. He earned a pilot's license and loved to fly. George had a love for all engines and was the master mechanic of his own race car. He proudly owned Beckcraft Automotive for over 45 years. He was also a member of the Weymouth United Masonic Lodge for 47 years. George was a man of many talents and loved working with his hands. When he wasn't in his mechanic shop, George could be found intricately hand-crafting wooden ships which he would donate to museums and gift to family and friends. He also created elaborate model train villages inside and outside of his home. George also had a passion for motorcycles. He owned several bikes over the years and he and his wife, Jacqui, enjoyed travelling through New England and Canada on his full-dresser Harley. George was preceded in death by his son, Dale Clayton Beckford, and his daughter, Dawn Marie Beckford. He is survived by the love of his life of 54 years, Jacqueline (Parker) Beckford. He is also lovingly survived by his daughter, Robin Fahey and her husband Joe of Amesbury; daughter, Kimberly (Beckford) Amato and her husband Michael of Rochester; son, George Beckford Jr. of Marion and daughter-in-law, Louanne (Beckford) Kelliher and her husband Sean of West Bridgewater. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Sarah, Meghan, Kathryn, Mary and James Fahey, Keith Beckford, Michael-Vincent, Haleydawn and Gabriella Amato and four great-grandchildren, Malcolm, Simon, Marguerite and Eamon. George is also survived by his brother, Woodrow Beckford of Warner, N.H.; and his sister, Donna Hoskins of Seattle, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews. George's family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the grand team of doctors, nurses and health aides who supported and cared for George throughout this difficult period. To honor George's wishes, visiting hours have been omitted. Services will be at the graveside on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at the Center Cemetery, Dexter Lane, Rochester. The family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate George's life and share precious memories immediately following the service at The Inn on Shipyard Park, 13 Water Street, Mattapoisett.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 11, 2019