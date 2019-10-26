|
|
George W. Eaton Jr., 46-year resident of Hingham, passed after a rapid decline from Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia at the Pat Roche Hospice Home, October 22, 2019, at the age of 78. Born to George W. Eaton Sr. and Ethel Breen Eaton in Cohasset, George was a graduate of Hull High School and remained local his entire life. As a crane operator and proud member of the Crane Operator's Union, Local 4, for over 49 years, George built seawalls and jetties along the coast from New Hampshire to Maryland. George is survived by his beloved wife, Julia N. (Palmer) Eaton; his loving children, Marsha Eaton of Plymouth, and George W. Eaton III of Plymouth. He was predeceased by his sister, E. Ann Eaton. There will be visiting hours held on Wednesday, October 30, from 4-7 p.m. at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel, 21 Pond St., Hingham, and a burial at a later date at the Hull Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center, 750 West Broadway, Suite 2R, Long Beach, NY 11561, lewybodyresourcecenter.org/about-us/mission/. For additional information and the online guest book, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 26, 2019